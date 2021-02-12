Monroe County hospitals ease visitation restrictions starting next week

URMC and Rochester Regional hospitals will start allowing limited visitations next week in Monroe County. WXXI’s Noelle Evans has details.

Hospitals in Monroe County will begin to allow limited visitation next week.

University of Rochester Medical Center hospitals will open up to some visitors on Monday, followed by Rochester Regional hospitals on Tuesday.

Patients receiving certain types of care can designate two people who may visit one at a time. However, those receiving end-of-life care can have up to two visitors at once.

Dr. Michael Apostolakos, chief medical officer with URMC, said on Friday that he hopes this will be one of the last times visitations are so tightly restricted, but said it’s a balancing act.

“We’re trying to protect the patients and the staff from someone bringing in COVID,” Apostolakos said. “On the other hand, there is some non-COVID harm by not allowing people to come in and help nurture and care for their loved ones.”

There is still a no-visitation policy in effect for emergency department patients, COVID-19 patients, mental health inpatients and patients receiving chemotherapy.

Nursing home regulations also remain unchanged.

“That’s appropriate based on the vulnerability of that patient population and the significant amount of suffering that has been observed there,” said Dr. Robert Mayo, chief medical officer at Rochester Regional Health.

However, if Monroe County continues to see fewer positive COVID-19 cases on average, Mayo said visitation restrictions could also keep easing.

“We hope that if this trend continues that in the next month or two we’ll have even more visitation,” said Mayo. "It’s yet to be seen, but it should be an encouraging spring for us all.”

Visitation hours and guidelines from both hospital systems are as follows:

Visiting hours

Rochester General Hospital : Daily from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Daily from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Unity Hospital: Daily from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Daily from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Clifton Springs Hospital: Daily from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Daily from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Newark-Wayne Community Hospital : Monday – Friday from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

: Monday – Friday from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. United Memorial Medical Center: Daily 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Visitation guidelines

Patients may designate two visitors throughout the patient’s stay.

Only ONE visitor is allowed at a time at the bedside for no more than four hours daily.

Visitors must be 19 years of age or older.