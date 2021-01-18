Monroe County has 300 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths

Monroe County is reporting 300 new cases of COVID-19. There were no new deaths in the numbers released on Monday.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 460 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 6.6%.

The COVID-19 positivity rate for the Finger Lakes is 6.87%, which is the 6th highest in the state.

774 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 148 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 33%.

The Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Long Island have the highest hospitalization rates for COVID-19.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 23%.

Here is the breakdown by age of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: