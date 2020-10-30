Monroe County early voting numbers continue to set records

Early voting continues to set records in Monroe County. The Board of Elections says that on Thursday, the 6th day of early voting in New York state, 14,310 voters cast ballots in Monroe County. That was the largest one-day total in the county so far.

The total number of voters who have participated in early voting so far represents 13% of all registered voters. Early voting continues on Friday and runs through Sunday (times and polling locations are below).

And the Board of Elections also says that in terms of absentee ballots, so far 82,708 have been returned which is just over 60% of the ballots that were mailed out.

Altogether, officials say that just under 30% of all eligible voters in Monroe County have already voted in advance of the November 3 general election.

Remaining Early Voting Dates & Times in Monroe County for the Nov. 3 general election:

• Friday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Early voting locations that will be open each date and time listed above:

• David F. Gantt Community Center, 700 North St., Rochester, NY 14605.

• City of Rochester Recreation Bureau, second floor, 57 St. Paul St., Rochester, NY 14604.

• Genesee Valley Field House, 1316 Genesee St., Rochester, NY 14611.

• Edgerton Recreation Center, 41 Backus St., Rochester, NY 14608.

• SUNY Empire State College, 680 Westfall Road, Rochester, NY 14620.

• Town of Chili Senior Center, 3235 Chili Ave., Rochester, NY 14624.

• North Greece Road Church of Christ, 1039 N. Greece Road, Rochester, NY 14626.

• Marketplace Mall, north entrance, 1 Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester, NY 14623.

• Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave., Rochester, NY 14617.

• Harris-Whalen Park Lodge, 2126 Penfield Road, Penfield, NY 14526.

• Perinton Square Mall, 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport, NY 14450.

• Webster Recreation Center, 1350 Chiyoda Drive, Webster, NY 14580.