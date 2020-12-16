Monroe County COVID numbers: 680 new cases and 23 deaths

Monroe County is reporting new, daily highs in the number of COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths.

In the data released on Wednesday, there were 680 new cases of the virus and 23 new deaths. The number of deaths so far this year is 413.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 627 per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for the county is 8.8%.

743 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized, 144 of them in the ICU. The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes on a rolling average is 26% and the percentage of ICU beds available is 38%.

During his COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo singled out the Finger Lakes region as having the highest rates for COVID-19 positivity and hospitalizations.

``Finger Lakes is not doing well. That's been a problem for the last couple of weeks. Finger Lakes Is now more of a problem than Buffalo."

Cuomo said that going forward, the future actions of New Yorkers will decide what will happen next, and if the current rates continue, the state could be headed for a shutdown in January.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: