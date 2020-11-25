Monroe County COVID-19 for Wednesday: 315 new cases

The latest numbers on COVID-19 for Monroe County show another 315 cases as of Wednesday.

There were 2 new deaths, and the total is 317 deaths to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 333 new cases per day.

319 people are hospitalized in the Finger Lakes region and 61 of them are in the ICU.

The COVID-19 infection rate for the state-designated orange zone in Monroe County has a 7-day rolling average of 4.72%.

The rolling average for the yellow zone in the county is 3.72%.

The current 7-day COVID-19 infection rate for the Finger Lakes is 3.47%.

Here’s the breakdown of ages for the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: