Monroe County COVID-19 released on Saturday show 638 new cases

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Monroe County show 638 new confirmed cases. That is down a bit from Friday, but the rate has been above 600 cases a day since Wednesday.

The data released on Saturday showed no new deaths, with a total of 350 so far this year.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 592 per day and the positivity rate is at 6.96%.

Data released by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday showed that the COVID-19 infection rate within the yellow zone micro-cluster in Monroe County had a 7-day rolling average of 7.01%. The 7-day rolling average in the orange zone was 7.41%.

For the Finger Lakes region overall, the 9-county area shows a 7-day average of 6.56% which is the second highest rate in the state, behind the Western NY-Buffalo area.

Cuomo said the state continues to implement a data-driven winter plan and officials are focused on making sure New York's hospitals have enough capacity. He said what is troubling is that the trend now shows that the majority of cases can be traced to households and private gatherings.

Here is the age breakdown on the latest new Monroe County cases of COVID-19: