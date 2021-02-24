Monroe County COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 2%

Monroe County is reporting 144 new cases of COVID-19, but the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is at 2.0%. That is the lowest positivity rate since Nov. 1.

There were no new deaths in the data released on Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 139 new cases per day.

The Finger Lakes regional infection rate for the virus is 2.22%.

There are 225 people in the Finger Lakes Region hospitalized; 68 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 41%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 37%.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the COVID-19 positivity rate statewide, as of Tuesday, was 2.85%, the lowest level since Nov. 21.

Here is the age breakdown on the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: