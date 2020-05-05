Monroe County COVID-19 numbers see a decline in ICU cases

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Monroe County show 40 new confirmed cases and 3 more deaths.

But the statistics released on Tuesday do show fewer people hospitalized in the ICU on a ventilator compared to recent daily figures.

County health officials say 98 people are hospitalized, and 17 of the 98 patients are in the ICU on a ventilator.

So far there have been 1,596 confirmed cases of the virus. The most recent confirmed cases range from a boy under 10 years old, to two women in their 100s, and the rest include people ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s.

There have been 1,013 individuals who have recovered from isolation. That number includes both confirmed cases for COVID-19, and known presumed positive cases.