Monroe County COVID-19 numbers remain stable

The Monroe County public health department said Thursday that it had received no reports of deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The county's death toll held steady at 277.

The number of people in hospitals and intensive care units for COVID-19 treatment also remained unchanged from Wednesday: 65 people were hospitalized, five of them on ventilators in an ICU, the health department said.

The county recorded 31 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. More than half were people in their 20s -- a continuation of a trend in Rochester and across the country as regions continue to reopen.