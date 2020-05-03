Monroe County COVID-19 numbers include 1 new death and 33 more confirmed cases

Monroe County’s Department of Public Health released new numbers on COVID-19 cases on Sunday which show one new death, and 33 new confirmed cases since Saturday.

The total number of deaths is now up to 127.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases range from a girl under 10 years old, to men and women in their 80s, with the other cases spread throughout the ages in-between.

Of the 1,537 confirmed cases, 105 people are hospitalized. 22 of those 105 patients are in ICU on a ventilator.

There have been 882 total individuals recovered from isolation so far. That number reflects both the confirmed coronavirus cases and known cases that are presumed to have been positive for the virus.

Also on Sunday, Livingston County health officials reported that county’s sixth COVID-19 related death. Officials say that a man in his 70s from Avon died. He was a resident of the Avon Nursing Home.

Livingston County also reported two new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases up to 82. The latest 2 confirmed cases include a woman in her 80s, who lives in Avon and a boy under 10 who lives in York.