Monroe County COVID-19 numbers for Friday: 276 additional cases

The latest Monroe County COVID-19 numbers show 276 additional cases as of Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 324 new cases per day. There were no new deaths, the total is still 317 to date.

Data released Friday by New York state shows increases in the COVID-19 infection rate for the yellow and orange zone micro-clusters in Monroe County.

The seven-day rolling average within the yellow zone is 4.39%; the rolling average in the orange zone is 5.46%.

The seven-day average for the COVID-19 infection rate in the Finger Lakes region is 4.19%.

Statewide, there were another 47 patients hospitalized, with 8 more in the ICU. The number of deaths across the state rose by 39.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that 219,442 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State on Thursday, which is a new record high for the second straight day.

Here is a breakdown of the latest Monroe County daily COVID-19 cases by age: