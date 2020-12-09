WXXI AM News

Monroe County COVID-19 numbers: 607 new cases; 7 more deaths

By 58 minutes ago

Credit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Monroe County Department of Public Health is reporting 607 new cases of COVID-19.

That is down slightly from Tuesday’s 627 cases. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for the county is now at 8.31%. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 578 per day.

There were 7 new deaths in the numbers reported on Wednesday. The total is 364 to date.

599 people are hospitalized in the nine-county Finger Lakes region with 109 of them in the ICU.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest daily COVID-19 cases:

Credit Monroe County Dept. of Public Health

Tags: 
Monroe County
Coronavirus
COVID-19