Monroe County COVID-19 new daily cases top 200 on Friday

Monroe County reported 221 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
That prompted a statement released by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza:
"As we report more than 200 new cases today, we are becoming increasingly concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in Monroe County. We are heading in the wrong direction and, as we prepare to begin the new school year, we urge you to continue taking the precautions we know will help prevent infection. This is how we will keep our schools fully open and our families safe."
Bello and Mendoza are urging county residents to:
- Get vaccinated if you are eligible. Vaccinate your children if they are 12 years or older.
- Wear a mask in public settings, particularly when you are indoors and unable to maintain safe physical distance from others outside of your household.
- Avoid indoor gatherings. When gathering indoors with people outside of your household, try to keep the gathering small and wear masks as much as practical.
- Stay home and get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19, or come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.