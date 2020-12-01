Monroe County COVID-19: new daily cases still above 500

The latest numbers on COVID-19 for Monroe County show a small decline from the day before, but the county is still logging more than 500 new cases per day since last Saturday.

The number of new cases reported on Tuesday was 504. There were no new deaths, and the total is 328 to date.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 6.81%, and the 7-day rolling average of new cases is 427 cases per day.

422 people in the 9-county Finger Lakes region are hospitalized, and 68 of them are in the ICU.

In the micro-cluster areas the state is focusing on in Monroe County, in the orange zone, the infection rate for the 7-day rolling average was at 7.32% and the yellow zone was at 6.8%. Those rates were both up over the previous averages.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest daily numbers: