Monroe County COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to lowest number since March

The number of people in hospitals for COVID-19 treatment in Monroe County dropped below 40 on Wednesday, according to data from the county public health department.

That marks the lowest number of people hospitalized since the end of March, when the coronavirus epidemic was accelerating across upstate New York.

This week, Erie County also reported its lowest hospitalization number since the pandemic began.

New York has stabilized its coronavirus numbers at the same time as cases are surging in other parts of the country, with more than 150,000 people dead of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in the U.S.

The county health department reported no new deaths from the disease on Wednesday. Monroe County has averaged less than one COVID-19 death per day over the last three weeks -- a stark contrast to the middle of May, when the county averaged more than three deaths per day over a three-week span.

The New York state health department has credited widespread acceptance of masks and distancing, in addition to robust testing and tracing programs, for the state's success in reining in the virus.

