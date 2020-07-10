WXXI AM News

Monroe County COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients each drop by one

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and the number of those on ventilators both dropped by one on Friday, according to figures from the Monroe County public health department.

The county said there were 64 people in hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, four of whom were on ventilators in intensive care units.

No deaths from the disease have been reported in the county since Wednesday, the health department's numbers showed. The county's death toll held steady at 277.

As the burden of COVID-19 on health care systems across New York eases, the state has imposed quarantine requirements on people arriving from 19 other states.

On Friday, after several consecutive days with fewer than 1,000 new cases of the virus detected in New York state, the state health department relaxed restrictions on nursing home visitation, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York would ship some of its supply of the drug remdesivir to Florida to help treat a spike in COVID-19 cases there.

Still, new cases continue to crop up in New York. Of the 55 people newly diagnosed with the virus that causes COVID-19 in Monroe County on Friday, more than one-third were in people under 30 years old.

