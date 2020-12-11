Monroe County COVID-19 Friday numbers: 645 more cases, 6 new deaths

Monroe County reported another day of more than 600 COVID-19 cases on Friday and several more deaths.

The county on Friday reported 645 new cases of the virus and six new deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths so far this year is 379.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate in Monroe County is 8.34%. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 578 per day.

There are 611 people are hospitalized in the nine-county Finger Lakes region, with 110 of them in the ICU.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: