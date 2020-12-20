Monroe County COVID-19 data: another 588 cases reported on Sunday

Monroe County reported another 588 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There were no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.8%.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 655 new cases per day.

733 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 132 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 31%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 31%.

The Finger Lakes continues to have the highest COVID-19 positivity rate of any region in the state at 8.34%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: