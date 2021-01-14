Monroe County COVID-19 data: 575 new cases, 43 more deaths

The data released Thursday on COVID-19 in Monroe County show 575 new cases of the virus and 43 more deaths. Those deaths occurred from 1/3/21 to 1/10/21. The total number of deaths to date is 766.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 601 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.1%. The COVID-19 positivity rate for the Finger Lakes region is 8.28%, 4th highest in the state behind the Mohawk Valley, Long Island and the Capital Region.

830 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 150 of them are in ICU. The hospitalization rate for COVID patients in the Finger Lakes is the highest among the regions of the state.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 32%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 24%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: