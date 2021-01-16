Monroe County COVID-19 data: 423 new cases, 36 more deaths

The latest data from Monroe County released Saturday shows 423 new cases of COVID-19.

There were 36 new deaths. One person died 12/21/2020, and the remaining occurred between 1/5/21 through 1/12/21. The total is 802 deaths to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 508 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 7.0%.

In the Finger Lakes region, the COVID positivity rate stands at 7.32%. That is now 5th highest in the state, behind the Mohawk Valley, Long Island, the Capital Region and the Mid-Hudson region.

773 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 148 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 33%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 23%.

The percentage of COVID patients hospitalized is highest in the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Long Island (all three regions are at the same level).

On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo sayd that New York's health care distribution sites have administered 83% of COVID-19 vaccine doses received from the federal government. He says those sites administered an additional 73,336 doses over the prior 24-hour period.

Cuomo is again calling on the federal government to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: