Monroe County COVID-19 data - 234 new cases, no new deaths

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Monroe County released Friday show 234 new cases of the virus and no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 285 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.0%.

The positivity rate for the Finger Lakes region is 4.37%. That is one of the lower infection rates in the state, only Central NY and the Southern Tier are lower.

596 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 134 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 33%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 24%.

The Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, and Long Island all have the highest hospitalization rates for COVID-19.

Here’s the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: