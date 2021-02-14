Monroe County COVID-19 data: 177 new cases, infection rate at 2.2%

Monroe County on Sunday reported 177 new cases of COVID-19. There were no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 161 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 2.2%. The infection rate for the Finger Lakes region is 2.38%.

323 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 74 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 40%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 35%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: