Monroe County COVID-19 data: 151 new cases, no new deaths

The latest data on COVID-19 in Monroe County released Saturday shows 151 new cases and no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 162 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 2.2%.

338 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 75 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 40%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 35%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: