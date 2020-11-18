Monroe County COVID-19 daily rate: 224 more cases reported on Wednesday

Monroe County saw 224 additional cases of COVID-19 in the daily numbers released by the Department of Public Health on Wednesday.

That was higher than Tuesday’s data, which showed 187 cases, but not as high as the 300-plus daily cases that have occasionally been reported in recent days.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is at 249 cases per day, down slightly from Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was not immediately available.

There were no new deaths reported on Wednesday.

Portions of Monroe County remain in the state-designated "yellow zone," which puts some additional requirements on that area in an effort to reduce the coronavirus infection rate.

Here are the age demographics of the latest COVID-19 cases: