Monroe County COVID-19 daily numbers above 600 again

The number of daily COVID-19 cases reported by Monroe County are back above 600.

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health reported 627 new cases. And there were 7 new deaths. The total number of deaths is 357 to date.

The 7-day rolling average if 580 new cases per day, and the 7-day rolling average positivity rate is 7.45%.

On Monday, the number of new cases reported was lower, at 322, but officials say that was related to a significant reduction in tests by laboratories reported over the weekend.

There are 576 people hospitalized in the 9-county Finger Lakes region, with 102 of them in the ICU.



Here is the age breakdown of the latest daily COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: