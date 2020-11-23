Monroe County COVID-19 daily numbers: 366 more cases as of Monday

The latest daily numbers on COVID-19 in Monroe County show another jump in the local statistics.

The Department of Public Health says that as of Monday, there were 366 new positive cases. There were also 2 new deaths, with the total number of deaths 315 to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 298 per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for the county is 3.49%.

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo moved part of Monroe County including parts of the city, Brighton, Gates and Irondequoit into an orange zone. That level calls for additional restrictions on businesses and schools in an effort to bring the infection rate down.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest daily numbers: