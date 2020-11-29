Monroe County COVID-19 daily cases above 500 for 2nd day in a row

A day after Monroe County reported a new record of 515 positive COVID-19 cases, the daily rate released on Sunday was close to that number, with 511 new cases.

There were no new deaths. That number stands at 317 to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 379 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 5.73%

The numbers released by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday show the 7-day rolling average for the COVID-19 infection rate within Monroe County’s ‘orange zone’ at 6.59%, and the rate for the ‘yellow zone’ at 5.62%. Both numbers were up from the day before.

The infection rate for the Finger Lakes region was at 5.16%. There were an additional 55 deaths across the state, and 85 more patients were hospitalized.

Cuomo said that with the state’s micro-cluster zones included, the COVID-19 infection rate statewide was at 4.27%, the highest rate since May.

Cuomo is also citing infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci who warns the nation could see ‘a surge upon a surge’ in looking at the impact of both winter weather and the season’s holidays in the coming weeks.

The governor told reporters on Sunday that he’s hoping that even if cases continue to spike across the state for the next several days, they will begin to stabilize after New Year’s.

“So, after New Year’s Day, look a week or 10 days afterwards; hopefully the social activity slows at that point and the infection rates starts to level off,” Cuomo said during the media conference call.

Cuomo also said that he supports the decision by New York city to reopen its schools to in-person learning. He said that reopening schools has been supported by a number of experts.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: