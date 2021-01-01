Monroe County COVID-19 cases hit another new daily high

For the second day in a row, Monroe County on Friday reported a new daily high for new COVID-19 cases.

The county reported 802 new cases. There were no new deaths. The total number of deaths to date is 592.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 574 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 9.5%.

The state released numbers on COVID-19 on Friday which show the Finger Lakes with the highest numbers for the percentage of positive cases as well as COVID patients who are hospitalized.

The Finger Lakes region’s positivity rate for the virus on a 7-day average is at 9.7%. That’s a half-point rise from the previous day’s data. The Mohawk Valley and the Capital Region were next highest.

919 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 149 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 32%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 29%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: