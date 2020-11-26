Monroe County COVID-19: another 329 cases as of Thursday

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Monroe County show another 329 cases in the daily numbers released on Thursday. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 326 new cases per day.

There were no new deaths. The total is 317 to date.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.11%.

Numbers released by New York state on Thursday show the 7-day rolling average for COVID infections within the yellow and orange zones in Monroe County were both up compared to the previous day.

The orange zone rolling average was at 4.99% and the yellow zone rolling average was 4.06%.

The COVID-19 infection rate for the Finger Lakes region overall was at 3.85%.

74 more people were hospitalized across the state, and there were another 67 deaths statewide.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state is still doing well compared to many other states, and for the winter months, he says the state will stick with the micro-cluster approach because it targets the spread of the virus while minimizing the economic impact.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County new COVID-19 cases: