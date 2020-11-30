Monroe County COVID-19: 541 new cases and 11 more deaths

More record-breaking numbers of the COVID-19 situation in Monroe County.

The numbers are startling, and this comes after a weekend when there were more than 500 new cases each day reported on Saturday and Sunday.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in the county was 541, a record daily number for new cases, and the county also reported 11 deaths.

Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza said those deaths did happen over a period of weeks, but are just now coming to light.

“A number of those deaths occurred many weeks ago; these are data that we are now just becoming aware of, partly due to the holidays and reporting delays and so forth. But make no mistake, this disease is real, 11 people in our families in our communities in our neighborhoods, have lost their loved ones,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza said that more deaths are certainly possible as hospitalizations continue at these high levels.

County Executive Adam Bello and Mendoza are both imploring county residents to take the basic health safety steps like mask wearing and social distancing to try and get these COVID 19 numbers under control.

Monroe County on Monday also reported that the 7-day rolling average of new cases is 404 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for the county is 6.48%.

Bello said that the county will continue to provide rapid testing in some towns, as he announced over the weekend, including in Brighton, Gates, Irondequoit and Rochester.

The first rapid tests, over 2 days in Irondequoit this week are already booked up, but officials are trying to schedule more rapid test events over the next several weeks.

The COVID-19 infection rates released by the state on Monday show that the 7-day rolling average for the positivity rate in the orange zone in Monroe County is at 7.07% and it's at 6.44% in the yellow zone. Both numbers are up from the day before.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest positive Monroe County COVID-19 cases: