Monroe County: another 256 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday

Monroe County continues to see spikes in the daily rate of coronavirus cases. Sunday, the county’s Department of Public Health reported 256 new confirmed cases of COVID-19; that's after the county reported 211 new cases on Saturday.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 155 new cases per day; there were no new deaths in the latest report.

Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the increasing numbers of cases in Monroe, Erie and Onondaga counties may result in the state implementing its micro-cluster strategy in parts of those counties. That strategy is where the state uses temporary restrictions and additional enforcement in specific areas where COVID-19 has been rising.

Bob Duffy, president & CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, said the rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases locally can have a number of repercussions.

"It is alarming. So it’s taking a step back. And what we don’t want is to be complacent and all of a sudden the governor is put in a position where it goes to yellow, then to orange, then to red, and we’re back where were last March, April and May." Duffy said, referring to the colors the state uses to designate restrictions in micro-clusters. "We don’t want to go there."

Duffy served as an adviser to the state on the reopening of businesses and other entities during the pandemic. He added that a lot of small businesses, especially restaurants, would be severely impacted if they had to close again.

Duffy and county officials have been concerned about "pandemic fatigue" with too many people being lax about things like wearing masks and social distancing.