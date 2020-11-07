Monroe County: another 211 cases of COVID-19

When Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza and County Executive Adam Bello held a news conference on Friday, Mendoza talked about the “community spread” that has been going on with the coronavirus.

And when he reported 174 new cases of the virus on Friday, he warned that the number coming out on Saturday would top that.

And that is what happened Saturday, as the county health department reported another 211 new confirmed cases of the virus. There were no new deaths. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 137 per day.

Mendoza said on Friday that he is concerned about the rate of the recent increases and both he and Bello said they are working to find ways to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

That is also something the state is looking at, and on Friday Governor Andrew Cuomo indicated that state officials would be meeting with county officials over the weekend in Monroe, Onondaga and Erie counties to look for strategies to bring down the COVID-19 infection rate.

Cuomo indicated the state may implement its micro-cluster tactic, which involves increased enforcement and other restrictions in very specific areas where there have been higher rates of the coronavirus.