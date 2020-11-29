Monroe County announces additional COVID-19 testing sites

Monroe County’s Department of Public Health and some of its municipalities are partnering to expand testing for COVID-19.

The announcement was made Sunday by County Executive Adam Bello in response to parts of the county being designated COVID-19 orange cluster zones, which is part of the state’s effort to curb the spread of the virus through additional restrictions and other guidelines.

The new testing sites will be available in Rochester, Irondequoit, Brighton and Gates.

“We have seen a rapid increase in positive cases of COVID-19 throughout Monroe County. It’s going to take a community-wide effort to help us flatten the curve in order to keep our schools open and our residents safe and healthy,” said Bello. “This free community testing can help us find cases of COVID-19 and ensure asymptomatic individuals are not inadvertently spreading the virus. We have reduced the spread here before, and I know we can do it again if we all work together.”

Each of the sites will offer self-administered COVID-19 rapid tests, provided to the municipalities by Monroe County and New York state. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

The COVID-19 testing locations and times are as follows:

• ROCHESTER

-East High School, 1801 E. Main Street, 14609

Saturdays 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. beginning December 5, 2020

• IRONDEQUOIT

-Irondequoit Department of Public Works, 2629 E. Ridge Road, 14622

5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 1 and Wednesday, December 2. Preregistration is REQUIRED. To register visit www.irondequoit.org/covidtesting or call (585) 336-6002 (taking phone registrations from 9AM to 3:00PM, Monday - Wednesday)

• BRIGHTON

-Temple B’rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14618

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. First date of testing is Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

• GATES

-Dates, times and location to be announced

Information on additional targeted asymptomatic test sites will be posted on the Monroe County COVID-19 website, www.monroecounty.gov/health-covid-19 as dates, times and locations are finalized. Future locations include additional sites in the city of Rochester and the town of Gates.