Monroe County and partners to begin vaccinating people with comorbid conditions this week

Monroe County officials say that the county is anticipating a shipment of 1,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week for individuals with qualifying comorbidities and underlying conditions.

The county is partnering with safety-net primary care practices and other organizations to administer 1,650 of the doses to eligible patients.

The individual practices and organizations will contact their patients to schedule these appointments.

The remaining 300 doses of vaccine earmarked for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions will be made available through a scheduling link on the county’s website. Officials say that the link will not be posted until the vaccine arrives in Monroe County, which will likely be Tuesday.

Individuals with comorbidities seeking to schedule an appointment through the County will need to self-attest that they have been diagnosed with a qualifying comorbidity or underlying condition. A doctor’s note or other medical information will not be required. For a complete list of qualifying conditions, you can visit this link.

In addition to the 1,950 doses of vaccine for individuals with comorbidities, Monroe County is expecting 1,050 doses this week to continue providing first doses to essential workers, along with people with developmental disabilities who live in congregate settings and staff members who care for these individuals. The County will collaborate with community partners to schedule these appointments. Scheduling will not be available through the County website.

Seven million New Yorkers, including health care workers and people over 65, were already eligible for vaccinations under previous state rules. Starting Monday, 3 million more people over 16 with so-called comorbidities will become eligible.

The website for state-run vaccination sites allowed people to check a box indicating they had an eligible comorbidity starting Sunday, but many attempts to book an appointment yielded a message that said, "Due to high volume, appointments can't be made at this time for this location. Please try again later."

"New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government," Cuomo said in a statement Saturday.

For more information about vaccination opportunities in the Finger Lakes Region visit: flvaccinehub.com