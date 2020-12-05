Monroe County and Excellus team up to distribute PPE to businesses

Monroe County officials say the county will distribute more than 400 kits containing personal protective equipment to essential minority and women-owned business in high-needs neighborhoods in the city of Rochester.

The kits were made possible by a $40,000 grant from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and prepared for distribution by Regional Distributors, Inc. on Mt. Read Boulevard. Distribution began Saturday and will be complete in coming days.

“As we face a recurring surge of COVID-19 cases, it’s imperative that we get personal protective equipment in the hands of our small business owners, especially in neighborhoods where we see disproportionate infections and mortality,” said County Executive Adam Bello. “We want to ensure that essential retail and other businesses have the tools they need to better serve their customers and keep our neighborhoods safe.”

The program targeted businesses in the 14605, 14606, 14608, 14609, 14611, 14613, 14619 and 14621 zip codes. University of Rochester Medical Center equipped the kits with face shields.

“Our health plan is joining with Monroe County because this pandemic has put many local small businesses at risk,” said Excellus BCBS President and CEO-elect James Reed. “As we brace for another round of COVID-19 cases, it is important for our community’s businesses to have the personal protection equipment they need to safely stay open and continue serving their customers.”

The kits include face masks and shield, digital thermometers, disinfectant spray, hand sanitizer and instructional materials.

Officials say the donation by Excellus to COMIDA (the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency), is part of the company’s comprehensive community response to the pandemic and its ongoing impact on the upstate New York economy. Similar donations were made in Central New York and the Southern Tier.