Monroe County among state’s latest COVID-19 ‘microclusters’

New York state officials have designated parts of Monroe County as a COVID-19 microcluster, a move that brings with it some restrictions as well as additional testing in schools.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the designation during a call with reporters Monday, though the move had been expected since last week. Monroe County has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases since late October, with a spike in numbers over the weekend. The county reported 174 new confirmed cases on Friday, 211 on Saturday, and 256 on Sunday.

“We have definitely entered a new phase with COVID,” Cuomo said at the start of the call.

Cuomo also announced that parts of Erie and Onondaga counties, which like Monroe have seen their COVID-19 case counts surge, have also been designated as microclusters. All three counties will have “yellow” status, which is the lowest classification, followed by orange then red.

The governor told reporters that maps outlining the boundaries of the microclusters would be released Monday afternoon. He also touched on some of the restrictions coming down the pike, such as limiting gatherings to 25 people, requiring bars and restaurants to close at midnight, and increasing COVID-19 testing at schools.

“A microcluster is not permanent, it is not a scarlet letter,” Cuomo said. The designation disappears once the infection rate is back under control, he added.

The state has used the microcluster approach to some effect in other counties. At one point, 8% of COVID-19 tests in Broome County in the Southern Tier were coming back as positive, Cuomo stated. A combination of restrictions, discipline, and enforcement dropped the rate to 3.5%, Cuomo added.

When Rockland County was designated a microcluster, 12% of its COVID-19 tests were positive. Now, 2% are positive. Similarly, Rockland County’s positivity rate dropped from 9% to 3%.

During a news conference Friday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello warned that the microcluster designation was forthcoming and that county officials would work with the state to devise a strategy to slow the coronavirus’s spread. He pleaded with residents to wear masks and to be diligent about distancing and washing or sanitizing their hands.

“Please take these precautions very seriously,” Bello said. “This is not the time to give in to apathy.”