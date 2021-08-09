Monroe County: 723 new COVID-19 cases over the last week

Monroe County reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. That was the highest single-day increase since May 22.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for the county is 4%. That is the highest level since late January.

The 7-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases is 103 cases per day.

There were 723 new cases of the virus reported in the county since August 2.

There were no new deaths reported over the last week.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients in the Finger Lakes region is 65. The number of patients in ICU in the region is 10.

In terms of COVID-19 vaccinations, for the Finger Lakes region, the percentage of people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine is 59.4% and the percentage who have had the complete series is 56%.