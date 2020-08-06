Monro Inc. to look for a new CEO

Monro, Inc., the provider of undercar repair and tire services based in Rochester, is looking for a new chief executive.

The company announced on Thursday that Brett Ponton, who joined the company three years ago, has resigned as president and CEO, effective August 19, to pursue another opportunity.

Also on Thursday, ServiceMaster, the provider of services to the termite, pest control, cleaning and restoration markets, announced that Ponton will be its new CEO

Monro’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Robert Mellor, has been named interim CEO while the company works with a search firm to identify a successor.

Mellor thanked Ponton for his leadership and said that Monro’s “solid balance sheet positions us well to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities.”

Ponton said that it was “an incredibly difficult personal decision” to leave Monro, but called it “a strong business with an outstanding team and winning strategy.”