WXXI AM News

Mobile clinic brings coronavirus testing to public housing sites

By 1 hour ago

A Rochester health care provider has begun visiting the city’s public housing sites to test people for the novel coronavirus.

Trillium Health’s mobile testing unit was at the Lake Tower apartment complex on Thursday, and Johnnie Toliver was first in line. 

Trillium Health brought a mobile testing unit to Lake Tower, a public housing complex in Rochester, on Thursday.
Credit Brett Dahlberg / WXXI News

Toliver lives in the 208-apartment building just north of downtown. She was getting tested for the virus for the first time.

“I’m a little nervous, but I’m a positive person,” she said. “I don’t think it’s going to be too bad.”

Toliver said she had no symptoms of COVID-19, but she’s taking the test as a precaution.

“It’s to protect myself and protect other people, too,” she said. “I want to know if I have it.”

Shawn Burr, a deputy executive director at the Rochester Housing Authority, said densely populated residences like many of the city’s public housing structures are vulnerable to outbreaks of COVID-19.

“Everybody with housing of this nature is concerned about that risk,” he said.

Mobile testing will help catch cases of the disease sooner and prevent the development of clusters, Burr said.

So far, other measures like masking requirements and frequent cleanings of common areas have largely kept the virus at bay in Rochester’s public housing facilities, but the mobile testing sites allow access to another tool to contain it, said Burr.

Tony Skinner of Trillium Health ushers Johnnie Toliver on board a mobile coronavirus testing unit outside the Lake Towers public housing complex in Rochester.
Credit Brett Dahlberg / WXXI News

The tests are free to public housing residents, who Burr said are more likely than the general population to be in high-risk groups because of race, ethnicity, age and pre-existing health conditions.

“We’re focusing on our most vulnerable populations,” he said.

Expanding options for where people can get tested also alleviates some of the stress on the local hospital system, said Sean Owen, the nurse practitioner who runs Trillium’s mobile testing van.

Early on in the outbreak, he said, “I didn’t want to send an asymptomatic patient that didn’t have COVID-19 to the emergency department. Now that we’re in these different sites throughout the city, we’re sort of meeting them where they’re at.”

Further, Owen said, many of the initial testing sites in Rochester “just weren’t in close proximity to where low-income people and communities of color live.”

Owen said 16 people had signed up to be tested for the novel coronavirus on Thursday. Toliver, from her position at the front of the line, said she hoped there would be more.

“Everyone should take this test,” she said.

“There’s no use in you putting other people’s lives in jeopardy because you don’t know if you have it or not.”

Tags: 
coronavirus testing
Coronavirus
novel coronavirus
COVID-19
Rochester Housing Authority
johnnie toliver
lake tower
shawn burr
sean owen
tony skinner

Related Content

How to get tested for the novel coronavirus and its antibodies in upstate New York

By May 22, 2020
Max Schulte / WXXI News

Two types of testing for the virus that causes COVID-19 are increasingly accessible in the Rochester area.

One is the test that looks for the virus, allowing doctors to diagnose whether a person is currently infected. The other searches for antibodies, which indicate whether a person was already exposed and fought the virus off.

The ‘wild west’ of coronavirus antibody testing in New York

By May 22, 2020
Seth Wenig / AP

Both hospital systems in the Rochester area say they now have more supply than demand for their coronavirus lab tests. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said supply was outpacing demand across New York state, and last week the state health department expanded its guidance for who should be tested.

Andy Ophardt, who manages a primary care clinic in Brighton, said he used to field frequent questions from patients asking about how to get tested for the virus. He had to call testing sites to confirm that people his office referred met an exacting set of criteria.

Rochester nonprofit sets up free COVID-19 early detection sites in minority communities

By May 17, 2020

Common Ground Health, a Rochester nonprofit organization, began screening people for COVID-19 symptoms at free clinics around the city on Saturday.

The organization stressed that the screenings are not coronavirus tests. Rather, they’re meant to detect early signs of COVID-19 in populations where the disease is taking the greatest toll.

Health providers opening clinics to increase coronavirus test access for people of color

By Apr 21, 2020
Brett Dahlberg / WXXI News

Administrators at two Rochester health providers said Tuesday that they are opening clinics in areas of the city where many people of color live.

Jordan Health and Trillium Health said the clinics are designed to give people of color easier access to testing and treatment for COVID-19.