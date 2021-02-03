Missing 2-month-old boy from Rochester and his mother have been found safe

UPDATE: RPD says the mother and child have been found safe.

(Earlier Story:

Rochester Police and New York state’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse have put out a Missing Child Alert for a 2-month-old child, who authorities say is believed to be endangered.

They say that Harlem Roberts was last seen with his mother, India Roberts, who is also missing. They were last seen on West Avenue in Rochester at 9:30 PM on Tuesday.

India was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and white leggings. Officials say the two may have traveled to Perinton.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rochester Police at 585-428-6666 or 911.