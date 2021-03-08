Michelle Obama among inductees into National Women's Hall of Fame

The National Women’s Hall of Fame has announced the 9 women who will be inducted this fall, and among them is Michelle Obama.

It’s not known yet if the former First Lady will be at the October 2 event in Seneca Falls in-person, or virtually.

And that’s the case with any of the living inductees, according to Kate Bennett, who is co-president of the Hall’s Board of Directors. She said that COVID-19 plays a role this year, although it’s hoped there can be a combination of in-person and virtual activities.

“We love to celebrate these great American women and there are stories behind each of these women of how they have broken glass ceilings and how they have begun to shape other people’s lives through the work they have done,” Bennett said.

She notes that the event will also give the Hall a chance to show off their “new” digs, the recently revitalized Seneca Knitting Mill building.

"We've been welcoming guests since August of 2020 in a socially distanced safe way and we are excited to get back to celebrating the accomplishments of great American women and what happened in Seneca Falls in 1848" (when the first women’s rights convention was held).

Bennett said that because of the limits of the indoor space at the hall, any in-person activities will be held in a large tent that will be set up outside.

Tickets for the event will not go on sale until April or May when organizers have a better understanding of safety protocols for in-person events.

Here is the complete list of the 2021 inductees:

Octavia Butler, Author

Judy Chicago, Artist

Rebecca Halstead, Brigadier General, Ret., Motivational Speaker

Mia Hamm, Olympic Athlete, Philanthropist

Joy Harjo, Poet

Emily Howland, Activist, Educator

Katherine Johnson, NASA Mathematician

Indra Nooyi, Business Executive

Michelle Obama, Author, Former First Lady