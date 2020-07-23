Mendoza says don't let a negative test result for COVID-19 give you a false sense of security

Monroe County’s Public Health Commissioner said it’s good to be tested for COVID-19, but you shouldn’t let a negative test result give you a false sense of security.

Dr. Michael Mendoza said during a briefing with reporters Thursday that it’s important to remember the tests are not perfect and in fact there are a significant number of false negative tests.

“The point here is that a negative test is not reliable enough for anybody to stop taking the precautions that we all need to keep the entire public safe. So that false sense of security, that false reassurance is really what we want to avoid,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza emphasized that getting a negative result on your COVID-19 test should not stop you from continuing to wear a mask when around other people, and observing social distancing and other procedures designed to lower the infection rate.

The commissioner also said that now that New York state has made COVID-19 testing available to anyone who wants it, there has an increase in demand for the tests in Monroe County. Mendoza said that so far the capacity for being able to do those tests has remained adequate, although he said there are some instances where the test results may come back a little later than they had been.

Mendoza also talked about the fact that a number of people testing positive for the virus are in their 20s, particularly women in their 20s.

“Our conclusion is that there are more younger people traveling and more younger people gathering. They tend to be more female than male, I’ll have to look at the numbers but I believe there are more females than males in that age group. I don’t think there’s anything particular about being female or male that predisposes one more or less to the infection, I think it has more to do with the propensity towards travel and gatherings,” Mendoza explained.

And on the subject of school resuming this fall with students possibly being back in the classroom for at least part of the time, Mendoza indicated that he feels that is doable, but there are challenges.

“It is practical but it won’t be easy. Am I nervous about it? Yes. Because we certainly don’t want to see our community slide backwards. Do I know that there are risks to remaining closed? Yes. This is not a zero risk situation and we have to balance the risks and benefits in a very nuanced way,” Mendoza said.