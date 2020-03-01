Melee breaks out in Cayuga Indian Nation leadership dispute

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (AP & Greg Cotterill)

Violence broke out Saturday in Seneca Falls amid a long-simmering leadership dispute in the Cayuga Indian Nation.

People threw punches and were dragged to the ground after a news conference in Seneca Falls on Saturday by a group of chiefs who oppose the authority of Clint Halftown.

Halftown on Feb. 22 sent bulldozers to demolish a convenience store and other buildings controlled by tribe members who oppose him.

The fighting near one of the demolished buildings lasted about 10 minutes before the nation police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Seven Cayuga Chiefs said they will have to continue to meet to discuss what action to take.