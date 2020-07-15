MCC announces plans for on-campus learning this fall

Monroe Community College has announced its plans to resume on-campus operations for the fall semester. MCC will start resuming those activities in early August.

Officials say their plan for reopening has been approved by SUNY, and it covers the phased restart of on- campus operations, capacity of classrooms and other spaces and flexible teaching options as well as health and safety protocols.

The fall 2020 academic calendar remains the same; it runs from August 26 to December 16.

“With support from community leaders and partners, Monroe Community College students, faculty and staff have demonstrated resiliency and creativity in response to the significant challenges caused by the pandemic,” said MCC Interim President Katherine Douglas. “Work groups comprising more than 80 college leaders, faculty and staff have developed operating principles to enable our safe return to campus for the fall of 2020. Student leaders will also be engaged to ensure MCC continues to meet the needs and expectations of students and their families.”

MCC will implement policies and procedures to reinforce the use of face coverings, social distancing, and hand washing and sanitizing.

Classrooms and learning spaces will be adjusted to reduce density.

In order to minimize exposure to the coronavirus, MCC’s fall 2020 athletics season is canceled.

Decisions regarding the return of basketball and swimming in the spring, as well as other traditional spring sports, have not been made yet.