Man jumps from the top of the South Ave garage holding his 1-year-old child

Rochester Police continue to investigate an incident that happened late Friday night where they say a man went to the top floor of the South Avenue parking garage, holding his 1-year-old child.

Authorities say he then jumped to his death while holding the child.

The man, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say the incident was reported just before midnight when a woman called 911 saying that her husband was having a "psychotic breakdown" in the South Ave. parking garage.

Authorities say that officers were not yet on the scene when the incident happened, nor was the PIC (Person In Crisis) team.

Police say the family of three is from out of state and had just arrived in Rochester to visit an ailing family member.

Mayor Lovely Warren released a statement on Saturday saying the news, “pains me deeply and I know that pain is shared throughout our community.” Warren said that, "While without an entire picture of what occurred, this tragedy makes it clear that we must redouble our efforts to improve mental health care and our response to crises within our city. Our progress in dealing with this challenge must continue without delay."