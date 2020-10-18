Local women's march focuses on Supreme Court appointment

About 100 people gathered at Susan B. Anthony Square Saturday in Rochester for the Rochester Women's March.

Saturday's protest and march was held to oppose the appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. The event is part of a national call-to-action in solidarity with the Women's March organization, asking congressional members to vote against filling Justice Ruth Ginsburg's seat before the November 3 election.

Organizer Ashley Teague said many people are concerned with Barrett's appointment because they feel it will negatively affect the country.

"It's not only going to affect women's reproductive rights. It's gonna affect everybody. It's gonna affect people who already have underlying health issues because they're going to slash the Affordable Care Act," said Teague.

Protester Jinny Pschierer held up sign up that read: "You think wearing a mask violates your civil rights? Try 40 weeks of pregnancy and hours of delivery against your will." Pschierer said she doesn't think Barrett will separate her religious beliefs from her duties as a supreme court justice.

"Some of her beliefs, I think, are fairly radical. You know, things like in vitro fertilization talking about arresting people who participate in that, people who want to have a family," Pschierer said.

Participant Sarah Dumrese was at the protest with her family.

"We're just here to show that women have the power to make change not just in our homes but in our communities in our neighborhoods and in our nation," said Dumrese.

There was also a women's protest march in Seneca Falls and in other cities across the U.S. The demonstrators were calling for members of Congress to support a woman's right to choose, Black lives matter, LGBTQ rights, and 'healthcare for all.'