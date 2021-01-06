Local reaction to the Washington, D.C. violence

Congressman Joe Morelle, the 25th District Democratic representative from Irondequoit, tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that he was safe:

I am safe and sheltering in place while the Capitol is on lockdown.



There is no place in our democracy for this violence. It must stop. — Joe Morelle (@RepJoeMorelle) January 6, 2021

U.S Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), didn't think much of President Donald Trump's call for a peaceful situation at the Capitol:

It's a little late for that. Don't you think? https://t.co/Yp8XuEvvuM — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 6, 2021

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, (D-NY), also tweeted about the rioting:

My staff and I are in a secure location and are safe. Today's events are disgraceful but will not change the fact that Joe Biden will be the President of the United States on January 20. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 6, 2021

Among those also reacting to the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, was a statement sent from Monroe County Legislature President Joe Carbone and Republican Majority Leader Steve Brew:

"The acts of violence taking place at the Capitol are despicable and an affront to the American people. The Republican Majority of the Monroe County Legislature denounces and condemns these deliberate acts of intimidation and violence. The actions of the involved individuals constitute an attack against democracy and our values as Americans. This must end now.”

Rep. Tom Reed, (R-Corning), of the 23rd Congressional District released the following statement:

"Violence such as what we are seeing at the Capitol is absolutely unacceptable. We must de-escalate the situation immediately. We are Americans and do not do this.

"My heart breaks for our nation right now. Our country and its beautiful democracy is better than this. Our Constitution calls for the civil transition of power and though we may not agree with the election results, we must agree to always act with honor and civility towards all. We believe in the right to peacefully protest, but we must emphatically reject these horrible instances of physical attacks on our governing institutions and let democracy proceed."

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren released this statement:

"What is happening in our nation’s capital is terrible and reprehensible. The rioters are trying to overturn the results of a free and fair election. They will not succeed. That these protestors were allowed to storm the halls of Congress also shows the complete double standard in how different groups in our society are treated. We must all be willing to put in the work to rebuild our nation because we are stronger together. We must have principled disagreements while maintaining mutual respect. I call for all to act with compassion, and I’m confident that, in the end, the transition to a new president will be welcomed and we will move forward."