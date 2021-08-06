Local doulas encourage more Black women to breastfeed

Breanna Blue is doing her part to encourage more women of color to breastfeed.

“The longevity of it for your child is so beneficial, even if you don't see it on the forefront,” said Blue, a lactation consultant and one-half of the Dynamic Doulas.

She and her business partner, Whitney Breedlove, provide birthing and lactation support and resources to moms and moms-to-be in the Rochester area. They serve mainly women of color.

Blue said her African American clients tend to have a harder time prioritizing nursing.

“Time is like the biggest reason why people just stop,” she said. “They don't want to designate the time or they don't have the time to designate.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fewer Black infants (73.7%) are breastfed compared with Asian infants (90%), white infants (86.7%) and Hispanic infants (84.1%).

Blue says if Black women had more communal, family and workplace support -- and were better educated on the benefits of breastfeeding -- it would become more appealing.

That’s why she and Breedlove will be hosting a Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday to bring those educational resources to the community.

“It’s to let them know you have choices, especially our Black women,” Blue said.

The fair’s vendors will provide visitors with women’s health and fitness services and resources from parenting guidance to meal prep. A panel of experts will also speak on the importance of knowing your birthing rights and how to navigate the health care system. Kids will also leave with school supplies.

The fair will take place from 1 to 5 p.m at Aberdeen Square Park in the 19th Ward.