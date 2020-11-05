The Little Theatre delays reopening with increasing COVID-19 infection rates

With the COVID-19 infection rate, The Little Theatre in Rochester is delaying its expected reopening.

After Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the go-ahead a few weeks ago for movie theaters in the state to reopen with restrictions, The Little had planned to reopen on November 6.

But that theater announced on its website that it will not reopen Friday as expected, noting that one of the state guidelines for The Little to reopen is that the percentage of positive results in Monroe County, over a two-week span, must be below two-percent.

As of Nov. 4, Monroe County’s 14-day number is 1.9-percent, and the statement from The Little notes that trend has been going in the wrong direction recently.

The Little’s statement says that, “For the safety of our staff and guests, we’ve decided that — with the county’s increase of positive COVID-19 tests — this is not the right time to reopen. Additional note: We’ve been in touch with the Monroe County Health Department for guidance during this time.”

The Little Theatre is operated by WXXI.