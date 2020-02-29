LISTEN: South Carolina Primary Live Coverage

The Democratic presidential primary race is focused on South Carolina on Saturday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was quickly projected to win the state by the Associated Press, a much-needed boost for his campaign. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders headed into the night having secured two consecutive wins in New Hampshire and Nevada.

Like Nevada last week, South Carolina is an early test of how the candidates' messages are resonating with voters of color, key to their path to the nomination.

South Carolina also has the most delegates up for grabs in a single nice so far — 54. Sanders currently leads the race with 45 delegates; former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg has 25; Biden has 15; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has eight; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has seven.

Read more about the delegates here.

